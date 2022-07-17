INEC declares PDP candidate Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election







The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ademola Adeleke candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Osun State governorship election. Adeleke defeated Gboyega Oyetola the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls held on Saturday. READ ALSO: Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke leads Oyetola as […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper