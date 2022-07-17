NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids in 3 states | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted over 91 jumbo bags of cannabis, weighing 1,029.5kg concealed in a truck-mounted natural gas tank on Doma Road, around 500 Housing Estate, Lafia in Nasarawa.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a 52-year old suspect, Ernest Ojieh, was arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday.

This he said was barely four days after operatives at Agwan Doka, Lafia, seized 38 large bags of the same substance with a total weight of 367kg.

“Two suspects: Abdullahi Iliyasu, 30, and Bashir Mohammed, 29, were arrested over the seizure, ” he said.

Babafemi said that over half a million pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized and suspects arrested in raid operations across Kaduna and Adamawa.

” In Kaduna alone, 294,400 pills of Tramadol and Diazepam were seized from Shaban Nasir, Aminu Usman and Shamsudeen Hussaini, on Abuja-Kaduna…