Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke leads Oyetola as INEC announces 30 LG results | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Osun State governorship election.

Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the governorship election conducted on Saturday by local governments.

In total Oyetola of the APC polled 375,027 votes while Adeleke of the PDP claimed 403,371 votes.

The collation exercise, which commenced in the early hours of Sunday, is ongoing at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Meanwhile, the two leading candidates in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, won their respective polling units.

