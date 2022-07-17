Osun Governorship Poll: Adeleke leads as Osun awaits INEC’s declaration





All Hail Peaceful Conduct, Massive Turnout CSOs Decry Vote-Buying, Inducement Of Electorate ICPC Arrests Party Agent For Vote Buying Only 40% Of Electorate Voted, INEC Improving – Observer Group Group Excited Over Treatment Of PWDs, Marginalised Populations With nearly all the local council election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper