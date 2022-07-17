Why I didn’t interfere in Tinubu election as APC presidential candidate – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, said he did not interfere in the process that led to the election of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the party decision and his previous track record of competence.

Buhari noted the democratic process that brought up Tinubu, saying it reflected the will of the party members, hence “there was no need for interference.”

“When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signaled parties to elect their presidential candidates, we had 30 aspirants, mostly ministers in my cabinet and governors,” the President said during Sallah homage to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

“I told each of the aspirants to go and do their best. One particular governor, in his wisdom, came to meet me and asked who they should vote for at the party convention, checking if I had a preferred candidate.

“There was no need for…