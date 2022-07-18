JAMB to announce new admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and stakeholders are to meet to decide the minimum admission cut-off mark for the 2022/2023 academic session.

According to the Weekly Bulletin of the Board obtained in Abuja on Monday, the meeting which is scheduled for July 21, would be presided over by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

JAMB had last year set 160 and above as the cut-off mark for admission into universities, 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education. The Board is expected to announce the 2022 cut-off for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after the meeting.

According to JAMB, “The two events, which are scheduled to hold same day and place, will have in attendance Heads of Tertiary Institutions, Heads of Regulatory Agencies in the education sector, and other critical stakeholders such as Chairmen of the Committee on Education at the LowerAdmissions’ Performance-Merit Awards (NATAP-M).

The examination body noted…