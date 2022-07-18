NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has urged Nigerian universities’ Vice-Chancellors to help government end the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Rasheed made the call in Abuja on Monday at the 2022 Retreat for Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and Directors of Inter-university Centres.

He described university education as fundamental to the success of any economy.

According to him, nations all over the world explore teaching, research and community service to the development of technical resources for the development of aspirations and goals.

He, therefore, said that there was a need to put in place measures, identify challenges and come up with solutions to reposition the university system.

“This year’s retreat is bordering on area of threat and uncertainty in our public universities, due to the unfortunate strike, especially as ASUU is in its sixth month now.

“And as…