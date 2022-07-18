Oyo deputy governor impeached | The Guardian Nigeria News

3 days ago An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, yesterday, dismissed a suit filed by Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan, over move by the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

3 days ago The collaboration between the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umuahia, Abia State, and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State, seems to be recording immense contribution ..