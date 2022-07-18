Oyo deputy governor impeached | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, yesterday, dismissed a suit filed by Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan, over move by the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

