2023: INEC backtracks, may resume storage of elections materials with CBN | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might be left with no option but to resume the storage of sensitive election materials with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, who gave the hint during a television programme on Monday, said the commission would resume engagement with the CBN to try and resolve issues concerning the storage of election materials

INEC had in June declared that sensitive election materials would no longer be routed through the apex bank.

The development came following the controversy surrounding the interest of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to contest the 2023 presidential election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission made true its promise as sensitive materials used during the recently conducted Ekiti and Osun governorship polls were not stored in the CBN but at INEC’s office in the states.

But…