



A wire fraud suspect Fatade Idowu Olamilekan on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over $3.5m worth of equipment in various cities across the US. His extradition was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a notice from […]

The post $3.5M fraud: EFCC extradites fraudster wanted by FBI to US appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper