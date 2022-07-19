7 die, 43 injured in 14 crashes during Sallah in Kogi- FRSC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi Command, said on Tuesday that seven persons died while 43 others were injured in 14 accidents during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Stephen Dawulung, the Sector Commander in Kogi, told newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja that 45 persons escaped unhurt.

Dawulung said the July 6 to July 13 ‘Stand down of the Corps Special Patrol Operations,’ also recorded a total of 409 traffic offenders.

He said that traffic offenders were booked for 441 offences.

“Speed violation was mainly responsible for about 90 per cent of the crashes recorded during the festive period.

“Notwithstanding, the special patrol operation was very successful as motorists experienced free flow of traffic.

”This was especially at some traffic flash points, where high rates of traffic jams and crashes had always been recorded in the past,” Dawulung said.

He listed some of those flash points to include; the Koton Karfe axis, Jamata area, upper Natoco, Nataco junction,…