Buhari gives minister two-week ultimatum end ASUU strike — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

ASUU had commenced strike on February 14, and other unions also joined them over the alleged inability of the federal government to meet up with their demands.

Buhari gave the directive Tuesday after receiving briefings from the relevant government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the ongoing efforts to end the face-off with the university unions.

The president summoned them to get more information on why the strike had persisted for too long.

After Tuesday’s briefing, the President ordered the education minister to ensure that the areas of disagreements were sorted out within two weeks and report back to him.

Buhari directed that the Minister of Labour and…