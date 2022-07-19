Dana Air makes emergency landing, aircraft grounded | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dana Air says its Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration mark 5N DNA had an emergency landing on Tuesday.

It said that the aircraft had been grounded for immediate attention by engineers.

The airline’s Communication Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa made these known in a statement issued in Lagos.

Ezenwa said that the incident was due to an indication on one of its engines.

He noted that the Pilot-in-command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52 p.m.

“All the 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident,” he said.

Ezenwa apologised to passengers on board the flight and reassured customers that the airline would continue to maintain high safety standards.