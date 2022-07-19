Stakeholders express cautious optimism as NNPC transits  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Explain how to tame $26.4b oil theft

• OPEC report says Nigeria lost N703b worth of crude oil in Q2,2022

• Crude stolen by vandals more than 65% of 2022 budget

• Experts insist FG unserious over ending oil theft

Stakeholders have expressed cautious optimism as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) transits today, insisting that most of the entities under the companies are still loss making sub-subsidiaries.

Going by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), NNPC had on July 1, 2022, legally transformed into a company that will be regulated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

While President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to today officially unveil the NNPC, stakeholders are insistent that the move should bring an end to arbitrariness, heavy-handed government control and wasteful practices.

An energy expert, Henry Adigun, is worried that the company is currently keeping thousands of redundant staff, especially those in the…