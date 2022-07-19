UK breaches 40C for first time, heat records tumble in France | The Guardian Nigeria News

A punishing heatwave fuelling ferocious wildfires in western Europe pushed temperatures in Britain over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on Tuesday and regional heat records tumbled elsewhere.

After the UK’s warmest night on record, the Met Office said a new high of 40.3C had been recorded at Coningsby in eastern England.

At least 34 locations in Britain beat the previous record of 38.7C set in Cambridge, eastern England, in 2019.

Experts blamed climate change for the soaring temperatures — and warned that worse is yet to come.

Heatwaves “are becoming more frequent and this negative trend will continue… at least until the 2060s, independent of our success in climate mitigation efforts,” UN World Meteorological Organization chief Petteri Taalas told reporters in Geneva.

“In the future, these kinds of heatwaves are going to be normal, and we will see even stronger extremes.”

The high temperatures have triggered an unprecedented red alert…