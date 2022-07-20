APC unveils Shettima as Tinubu running mate Wednesday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barring last minutes changes, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public today. (Wednesday)

APC’s national organising secretary, Mr Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu told journalists on Tuesday.

Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Diplomatic Corps, Presidential Aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC State Chairmen, APC State Secretaries and APC State Organising Secretaries are billed to witness at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The development put paid to speculation that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would drop Shettima in deference to agitations by Christians and other well-meaning Nigerians opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

This is as the leadership of a group…