



Gunmen on Wednesday abducted a student of Arthur Jarvis University in the Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State. The student was kidnapped on Tuesday night on the school premises while returning from her night reading. Some students, who witnessed the kidnapped, confirmed that the female student and her friends were coming from their […]

The post Gunmen invades Cross Rivers varsity, abduct one, injure others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper