High, low expectations as Buhari unveils new NNPC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• We will end energy poverty, and losses, says Kyari

• Why NNPC may remain a loss-making company despite transitioning – Experts

• Redundant staff, political will, harsh environment clouds Buhari, stakeholders’ expectations

• Transitioning a mere name change, says Famutimi • Former LCCI boss insists a new Aramco may emerge

• Adesanya: Subsidy, liabilities, and frontier exploration may impact cash flow

• OPS backs hike as oil marketers comply with NNPC directive, raise petrol price to N179/litre

After 45 years of its creation and perpetual loss-making, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, unveiled a new Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, a development that is generating dissent among stakeholders.

Though expectations are high that Nigerians would now enjoy dividends from their oil resources after years of wasteful spending and management, some stakeholders told The Guardian, yesterday, that the new NNPC Limited may be nothing beyond a name change,…