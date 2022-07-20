Institute empowers 80,000 varsity staff on digital literacy for productivity







The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) on Tuesday said it has trained about 80,000 academic staff of tertiary institutions in the country on digital literacy to further enhance productivity, and engender a culture of information technology adoption and application in tertiary institutions. President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, who was represented by the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper