“Bridgerton” fans can now relax as streaming giant Netflix has begun filming the next season of the tv series in London. The cast of the period romance drama is hard at work for season three, and this time, there are new additions. Recall that earlier, Netflix had revealed that the new season follows the love […]

The post Netflix Begins 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Filming appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper