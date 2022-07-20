Osun election: INEC issues certificate of return to Adeleke





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented the certificate of return to the winner of Osun State governorship election Ademola Adeleke. The deputy governor-elect, Prince Kola Adewusi also received his at the ceremony. In his acceptance speech at the Osun INEC head office in Osogbo, Adeleke dedicated his victory to the memory of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper