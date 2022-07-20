Voluntary repatriation of refugees from Angola to DR Congo resumes





NEW YORK, USA, 20 July 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-After a two-year hiatus, the voluntary repatriation of refugees from Angola to their homeland in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has begun again, after the programme was put on hold in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to long-term border closures. “The first convoy of 88 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper