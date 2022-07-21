Albesta Academy wins 2022 Tolaram Science Challenge | The Guardian Nigeria News

Albesta Academy has emerged winner of Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC. It defeated Iwerekun Community Senior High School at a keenly contested grand finale. The challenge was sponsoredby Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) company.

The TSC is a science-based competition instituted by Tolaram- a leading conglomerate in Nigeria, for schools located within the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos.

The competition is part of the group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives geared towards developing and promoting science education among students in the area.

Other companies in the group include Dufil Prima Foods Limited, producers of Indomie Noodles, TG Arla – producers of Dano Milk and Kelloggs.

A total of 16 secondary schools participated in this year’s competition, with each school represented by six students. They were examined in five core subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

At the awards ceremony, 16 students were given Unified Tertiary Matriculation…