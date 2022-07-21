INEC to publish particulars of party nominees for 2023 state elections Friday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide on Friday.

The INEC Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the swearing-in of a new Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Dr Hale Longpet, on Thursday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu urged Nigerians to scrutinise the particulars and seek judicial remedy for any observed violation of the law.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 General Election in earnest, the Commission will tomorrow, Friday, July 22, publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide as required by law.

“I appeal to all Nigerians (citizens and aspirants) to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the particulars…