Kachikwu bemoans rising abduction, killing of Catholic Priests | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, on Wednesday, decried an upsurge in the abduction and killing of Catholic Priests in the country.

Kachikwu in a statement issued in Abuja described the development as unacceptable and an unprovoked aggression against a section of the population dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

He insisted that the ugly development must be urgently nipped in the bud by the relevant security agents.

Kachikwu recalled that no fewer than 18 Catholic priests have been abducted by terrorists with some of them killed between January and July this year.

One of such killings include that of June 26, involving a Catholic Priest in Edo State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was abducted and later murdered.

Kachikwu noted that the killing of Odia was preceded by the abduction and killing of a Kaduna State-based Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, on June 25, by suspected terrorists.

He added that on July…