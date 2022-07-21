Ukraine’s Zelensky moves against ‘spies’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ukraine’s army is putting up fierce frontline resistance against Russian troops, but President Volodymyr Zelensky’s shock dismissal of two top law enforcement officials has revealed another front in the war closer to home — against spies and Kremlin sympathisers.

His dismissal of SBU security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of President Zelensky, and of prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova, is unprecedented since the start of the invasion.

The decision was announced Sunday and approved by parliament on Tuesday, with Zelensky berating the pair for their failure to counter the activities of Russian spies and collaborators in Ukraine.

In his daily video address, he said there were over 650 cases involving officials suspected of treason and aiding Russia, including 60 “working against our state” in Russian-held areas of the country.

“Everyone was expecting… more tangible results” from Bakanov and Venediktova in “fighting collaborators and traitors”, said…