Court grants Customs permission to auction 3 cars | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday, granted the request of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to condemn and auction three cars in it’s custody that have been unclaimed for over one year.

Counsel to the service, Mr Umar Lawal who approached the court through an ex parte motion said that the motion was necessary as part of efforts to generate revenue for government.

“We are praying the court for the following reliefs;

“An order that the vehicles listed be condemned as forfeited to the applicant.

“An order authorizing the applicant to sell the said vehicles to the members of the public and the proceeds realized from such sale be remitted to the Federal Government Treasury.

“The vehicles were arrested in 2021 and have been there beyond the one month which the owners are expected to bring papers of proper importation and payment of duty.

” The vehicles have been under the sun all this while and are getting rusted because of the elements of the weather and depriving…