Listen To M.I Abaga ‘The Guy’ Single | The Guardian Nigeria News

3 hours ago

Two years after releasing his Grammy Award-winning album, Twice as Tall, Burna Boy returns with Love, Damini; an intimate project with tidings of uncharted waters; perfectly crafted to stir emotions and glare. The 19-track project points out the themes listed in this piece; takeaways on pain, loss, gluteal lift, environmental pollution, existentialism, self-awaereness, success, heartbreak,…