Nigeria and Barcelona talisman Asisat Oshoala has been named the 2022 African Women’s Player of the Year while Senegal and FC Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane was also named as the winner of the men’s version of the award at the CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat on Thursday night. The 27-year-old Oshoala picked the award […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper