Rivers apprehend civil servant, two others for alleged forgery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rivers State Civil Service has arrested and arraigned a serving Civil servant and two alleged impostors who pose as pensioners with forged Rivers State Government Staff Identification Cards to infiltrate the ongoing verification of retirees for payment of their pensions.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike had on May 1 approved the verification of retirees for payment of their pensions, gratuities and death benefits of civil servants in the state.

Following the directive, the state head of service, Rufus Godwin, on Friday, announced that the civil service’s attention was drawn to the existence of a syndicate of fraudsters who posed as retirees.

Godwin in a statement said the criminal activities of the impostors came to the limelight on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the venue of the verification exercise when a serving civil servant, Enoch Opara, in conspiracy with Arthur Mark, and Akama Overseer, with others at large, forged the Rivers State Government Staff Identification Cards for…