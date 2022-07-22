The MSME Report: Fuel for Africa’s next billion businesses by Kippa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the African economy; however, they face compounding challenges which make building and solving for this segment particularly unique. African MSMEs also experience inadequate support from government institutions making private owned companies the order of the day for business management, credit provision and advisory services relevant to SMEs.

SMEDAN estimates that there are approximately 39.6 million MSMEs in Nigeria as of 2020, with a population of 200 million. Compared to other countries with higher populations, such as the United States with 30 million MSMEs, India with 42 million MSMEs, China with 38 million MSMEs, and Indonesia with 64 million MSMEs, it is clear that Nigeria and Africa have significantly more entrepreneurs than these other regions.

After operating for over a year and serving about 500,000 merchants, Kippa has put together this Nigerian MSME report. This report aims to show investors, founders and…