Uba Sani debunks rumoured Shettima/Elrufai rift, says Kaduna will vote Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, and Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Uba Sani has assured the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima that Governor Nasir Elrufai will deliver for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections.

Senator Uba Sani gave the assurance at the official inauguration of the VP candidate Kashim Shettima as the Chairman, Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) organized by the support group.

The lawmaker also debunked media rumours of a cold war between Shettima and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Dismissing the report as malicious and borne out of ignorance of the brotherly relationship between El-Rufai and Shettima, Uba Sani pledged that the APC presidential ticket will extract most of its winning votes from Kaduna, where Elrufai reigns supreme.

“I want to also deliver a goodwill message from my brother, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State,” Sani…