2023: My choice of running mate based on competence, ability, vision – Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, says selection of his running mate has nothing to do with religious faith.

He said the selection of Sen. Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate had to do with competence, experience, ability and vision.

Tinubu made this known in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Tunde Rahman on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC presidential candidate was reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s comment in a television interview on Friday.

Abubakar had said that a Muslim-Muslim Ticket made him reject Tinubu when he wanted to be his running mate in 2007.

According to Tinubu, Atiku can attest that the person I selected as my running mate is more qualified for the position than the man who joined him.

“In his desperate attempt to win the election by stoking religious bias, Atiku has reduced himself to uttering baseless…