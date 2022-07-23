Agency, UNICEF sensitise 60,000 people on cholera eradication in Zamfara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) is partnering with the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) to sensitise 60,000 people on cholera eradication in Zamfara.

The Programme Manager, RUWATSAN, Alhaji Sani Gurbinbore, made this known in an interactive session with Zamfara WASH Journalists Forum in Gusau on Friday.

Gurbinbore said that the sensitisation was based on the outcome of 2021 cholera outbreak in parts of the country.

According to him, UNICEF is facilitating a 10-month cholera eradication project in Sokoto and Zamfara, funded by the European Union Commission for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department (ECHO).

“In Zamfara, Zurmi Local Government Area is selected for the project.

“The project is aimed at System Strengthening for Cholera Disaster Preparedness, Prevention and Risk Mitigation in High Risk Communities in the state,” he said.

The programme manager further said that the project would focus on sensitisation and awareness creation to…