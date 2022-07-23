



The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Plc has explained that the appointment of Ahmed Dangana as Managing Director (MD) followed due process. According to the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Offficer, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Dangana’s appointment was approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). He explained that […]

The post Dangana's appointment as MD followed due process – KEDCO appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper