More disruptions in local aviation as fuel, forex crises bite harder | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Airfares Spike, Route Network Shrink Over Low Fleet Capacity

• Sell What You Buy, Stakeholders Tell Operators

With aviation fuel at its all-time high and foreign exchange unavailable to meet obligations on schedule, local air travellers should brace up for tougher days ahead.

Operators have warned that the dire situation, now feasting on airlines’ operations, would worsen flight delays and cancellations, further reduce frequencies and routes, and push airfares higher as more carriers battle to stay afloat.

Apparently in agreement with the airlines, aviation stakeholders have urged the operators to review the ticket subsidy practices and pass the actual costs to consumers, instead of “cutting corners” on high operating costs – a no-no in standard operating practices.

Already, the warning signs are all over the sector. This week, the oldest operating carriers in the country, Aero Contractors, suspended operations over its depleted fleet capacity to operate reliable…