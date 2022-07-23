Oregon 2022: History chasing Nigeria women’s 4x100m team gets Lane 8 in final draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria women’s 4x100m relay team will begin its battle into World Athletics Championships’ history books from lane eight after the lane assignment for the final of the event was revealed by World Athletics, reports SportsNow.

The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha ran 42.68 seconds in the semifinal to qualify for Sunday morning’s final, the first time in 11 years the team will be running in the final of the championships.

The team’s time is the second fastest ever achieved after the 42.52 seconds the quartet of Chioma Ajunwa, Endurance Ojokolo, Mercy Nku and Mary Onyali-Omagbemi ran to place fourth in the final of the eighth edition of the Championships in Edmonton, Canada in 2001.

The odds are however heavily stacked against the team as they prepare to face the almighty Jamaica, winner of four of the past six editions.

The championships record holder (41.07) will also have the luxury of recalling the incredible trio of 100m…