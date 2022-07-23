Sex for roles should be a punishable offence, says Mr Macaroni | The Guardian Nigeria News

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, on Saturday said that allegations of sex for roles should be investigated and appropriate sanctions meted on culprits.

Macaroni during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said such allegations should not be swept under the carpet.

NAN reports that Macaroni is best known for his Instagram comedy videos, where he plays the role of a “sugar daddy”. He is known for the phrases “Ooin” and “You are doing well”.

He said: “Absolutely disgusting, absolutely abominable act, I’ve always spoken against it, even before I attained this position being a public figure.

“I have kicked against it, I have series of tweets against it, I have lots of content to speak against it, it is highly disrespectful and highly degrading, it reeks of how much we have lost touch with humanity.

“People should get roles and jobs based on competence, based on the fact that they are able to…