UNICEF spends $109m on Girl Education in Northern Nigeria – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Michael Banda, Senior Education Manager, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Kano Field Office, said the agency spent $109 million for the implementation of the Girl Education Project 3 (GEP) in six Northern states of Nigeria.

Banda, who disclosed this during a Media Dialogue on Girls Education in Bauchi on Friday, said the money was expended on the project within a period of 10 years of its existence.

The Education Manager, who stated that the project was carried out under the funding of the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom (UK), listed the states to include Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Kano, Bauchi and Katsina.

According to him, the project is aimed at increasing the enrollment of girls in schools and it recorded a tremendous success since its inception in 2012.

He also explained that the total target in terms of getting girls enrolled in schools across the six states within a period of 10 years was 1 million.

“By the end of…