‘Women should leverage the enormous power in our hands’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

A culture enthusiast on a quest to promote African cultural facts, values and heritage, Gbemisola Bisi-Taiwo, Chief Executive Officer of Tell Africa, is gradually achieving her dream. With an OND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, she got admission to study her dream course, Law at the University of Lagos, after an unfulfilled accounting programme in a private university. Describing herself as a ‘Jack of all trades, master of a lot’, she bagged a Master’s degree and PhD in Law from the Maynooth University, Ireland, with specialty in Intellectual Property Rights. In this interview with NZUBE OGOKE, she talks about preserving African cultural heritage in the diaspora through the Tell Africa Festival taking place in Ireland.

Why are you passionate about telling stories about Africa?

There is dearth in the information that is given outside about Africa. People in the diaspora think that Africans are poverty stricken people; they even think that anyone that is…