2023: Atiku not prepared for job of a president, says Tinubu campaign DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate is not prepared for the job.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, TCO Director, Media and Communications, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to comments made by Atiku in a television interview.

“We have watched Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s interview on national television and were extremely shocked by the many lies and ignorance displayed by the PDP presidential candidate.

“In the interview, Atiku exposed himself as a man who is not prepared for the job he is applying for and a man who cannot be entrusted with our commonwealth.

“He was flippant in his response to important questions about his record of service and how he made money while serving in Customs.

“He muddled up facts and exhibited befuddling absence of mind during the interview,” Onanuga said.

He said It was most shocking that Atiku in the interview, admitted that he…