Atiku blinded by ambition, a pathological liar — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Atiku Challenges Tinubu To Hour-long Televised Debate

The brewing spat between the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar deepened, yesterday, with the former alleging that the latter has fallen out of love with the truth having been blinded by his ambition.

The feud between the two former political allies got ignited after the former vice president, during a 22 July televised interview, said that he declined to name Tinubu as his running mate in 2007 on the Action Congress (AC) ticket because he did not want a Muslim as his running mate.

The former Lagos State governor, in a statement by his Media Office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said that AC actually offered Atiku its platform because of the compelling “need to fight the authoritarian designs then President Obasanjo, and the PDP had on Nigeria’s democracy.”

Tinubu, who stressed that democratic forces…