



The Falconets will be leaving in the next few days for Colombia to finalise their preparations for next month’s FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup finals scheduled for Costa Rica. Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. “The national under-20 women football team who have been […]

The post Falconets head to Colombia to finalise preparations for Costa Rica 2022 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper