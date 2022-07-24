How inflation, insecurity may ruin APC’s fortunes in 2023 general elections — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• With Poor Living Conditions, ‘Voters Revolution’ Is Imminent — Yoruba Ronu

• President’s Failure On Campaign Promises Not Enough To Write-off Tinubu — Afenifere Group

• Despite Challenges, APC Remains Preferred Party — Spokesperson

As the 2023 general elections draw near, there are indications that the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may be adversely affected by the high rate of inflation and the party’s inability to live up to its campaign promises to Nigerians in 2015.

The party is believed to have vanquished the goodwill that brought it to power and only lived on what many consider as ‘buying time’.



APC’s contract with Nigerians when it rode to power over seven years ago primarily revolved around ridding the country of corrupt practices, revamping the economy and tackling insecurity.



With less than nine months to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office, divergent opinions across the country suggest…