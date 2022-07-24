Incredible Tobi Amusan is Nigeria’s fastest sprint hurdler in World Championships history | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tobi Amusan ran an incredible 12.40 seconds in her opening performance at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA to set a new African record and Nigeria’s fastest time in the history of the competition.

The petite hurdler’s time is two hundredth of a second faster than the 12.44 seconds Glory Alozie ran to win a silver medal in the event 23 years ago in Seville, Spain.

Amusan, who is gunning for her first World Championships medal after finishing fourth three years ago in Doha, Qatar threw down the gauntlet in her first race in the event and topped the list of qualifiers for the semifinals scheduled for the final day of the championships.

The Nigerian has now made the semifinal of the event three times which is an extension of her record as the only Nigerian female 100m hurdles runner to make the penultimate round of the competition.

Amusan has also smashed four of the six records Alozie set before switching allegiance to Spain after the 2000 Olympics in…