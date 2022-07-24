



King Abdullah II protested in an interview published Sunday over attacks on Jordan’s borders by “militias linked to Iran”, following deadly clashes with drug smugglers on the frontier with Syria. Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran”, he told Al-Rai newspaper. Abdullah called for “a change of behaviour by Iran” […]

The post Jordan king protests border attacks by Iran-tied militias appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper