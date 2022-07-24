Liberia allows dual nationality | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liberia has allowed dual citizenship, reversing a longtime ban viewed by some as hypocritical as many elites secretly held US citizenship.

The bill, signed into law by President George Weah Friday and confirmed Sunday by AFP, had passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate Tuesday.

It amends the West African state’s nationality law, allowing Liberians to remain citizens after acquiring a second nationality.

Liberia — a country founded by Americans — has a significant diaspora living in the United States. An estimated 100,000 people born in Liberia lived in America between 2008 and 2012, according to US census data.

Dual citizens will, however, be barred from serving as Liberian president, finance minister or central bank governor and from holding high-level positions in national security or law enforcement.

“If such a person desires to contest (elections), the person must renounce the citizenship of the other country at least one year before applying to the…