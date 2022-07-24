





In a devastated village near Ukraine’s southern front line, the thud of incoming Russian artillery is a constant reminder of the hard battle ahead for Kyiv’s troops in a planned major counter-offensive. Signs of destruction are all around in the village, which was only liberated from Russian occupation after intense fighting. Almost every house has […]

The post Outgunned Ukraine troops face brutal fight to regain south appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper