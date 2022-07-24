Pope heads to Canada to make amends for Indigenous school scandal





Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday for Canada for a chance to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church. The head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics will be met at Edmonton’s international airport by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper