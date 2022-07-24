Rights groups ask Buhari to assent NYSC trust fund Bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

A coalition of religious groups and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have reiterated the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill.

Led by Bishop Abel Kings, the group in a statement in Abuja argued that the measure is required to empower the teeming population of graduates in the country.

The group explained that when the trust fund becomes operational, the NYSC scheme will be better positioned to deliver world-class skill acquisition and entrepreneur centers across the country to fight unemployment and grow the economy.

The group faulted the claim by antagonists that the idea of the trust fund was mooted by the NYSC Director General Brig-Gen Mohammed Fadah, and the Senate President Ahmad Lawan to satisfy their pecuniary interests.

“To further insinuate that funds accruable to the NYSC Trust Fund will end up in people’s pockets if the bill is assented by Mr. President is the most ridiculous anybody…